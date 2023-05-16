MOUNT PULASKI — When you talk to Mount Pulaski head baseball coach Joel Washko about his pitching staff, you better settle in for a lengthy discussion.

Washko has been at the helm of the Hilltoppers baseball program for 10 years now and believes this year's staff is one of the best he's seen, even taking into account Mount Pulaski's 2021 fourth-place finish in the Class 1A state tournament.

Washko says he's blessed with a deep roster that has seven or eight arms that can throw strikes and produce ground balls.

That aspect of the Mount Pulaski baseball team goes hand in hand with the Hilltoppers' defense, which Washko gives high praise.

"One of our best attributes all year has been our defense," he said. "I think we've committed less than an error a game, which at the high school level is pretty good.

"And while we may not have overpowering pitching, our guys throw strikes and our defense backs them up. I think we have one of the best in any class, and that's something that has really benefitted our pitchers."

Both pitching and defense, along with a robust offense, will be needed when Mount Pulaski (26-4) opens regional play in the Argenta Regional on Wednesday against host Argenta-Oreana — a 3-1 winner Monday over LSA.

The Hilltoppers defeated Argenta-Oreana, 8-2, on May 2.

"Past outcomes don't matter," Washko said. "It's a new game. If you start looking ahead, you don't have to worry about it because it will probably be over for you."

At the plate

Washko said the third successful aspect of Mount Pulaski's game is hitting for average and power.

The Hilltoppers score an average of nearly 12 runs a game and have a team batting average of .393, which are both among the tops in the region.

"Offensively, we've been really solid one through nine," Washko said. "We've had guys go through slumps, but the next guy in the lineup always seems to pick them up. Our guys have a selfless approach to hitting.

"We can hit for power, too. We have 17 or 18 home runs this season, which is the most since I've been here by a wide margin. Add that to our speed and we have a pretty potent offense."

Leading the way for the Hilltoppers is senior catcher Jackson Fricke, who is hitting .584 and has an on-base percentage of .670. He's also belted four home runs and driven in 40.

Both Washko and senior shortstop/pitcher Evan Cooper have high praise for their backstop, who is on track to become the school's all-time leader in batting average.

"He's almost assured of getting a hit every time he gets up, and a lot of times, teams don't want to pitch to him so his on-base percentage is high, too," Washko said of Fricke. "He's really having a special year at the plate and continues to come through for us."

Cooper welcomes Fricke's hitting ability, but as a pitcher, he likes seeing him behind the plate, too.

"Jackson is having a phenomenal year at the plate," he said. "For me, just as important is the way he manages the staff. He makes our jobs easier."

Cooper can handle the bat, too. The senior is hitting .391 with a .500 on-base percentage, He's also knocked in 31 runs.

Chance Payne is only a sophomore, but he is second to Fricke with a .500 batting average and .583 OBP.

Washko said he loves Payne's approach at the plate, but said the sophomore first baseman also excels in the field. Washko said Payne sat out most of last season with an injury but didn't miss a beat.

"He's probably one of the best defensive first basemen I've ever seen in high school baseball," Washko said. "He has all the intangibles to be an impact player not only in high school, but at the next level."

Landon Smith is having a good year as well. The former all-state player hits for power, leading the team with five homers, and hits at a .369 clip. He's also near the top of the Mount Pulaski leaderboard in on-base percentage (.518).

"We have six seniors that have been with us all four years, so they are definitely a part of the core that has gotten us here," Washko said. "Their leadership shows every day and they are well-respected."

On the mound

While Cooper doesn't believe Mount Pulaski has an ace because of the Hilltoppers' deep pitching staff, his numbers certainly would put him in the running for the job.

Cooper has pitched a team-high 38 innings this season and has amassed a 6-1 record with a 1.66 ERA. He's only walked four batters while striking out 51.

"I go out there and throw knowing the defense will back me up," Cooper said. "Everybody has a role on this team. Our pitching is strong and we have good at-bats, so knowing that makes it easier to go out there and pitch well."

Cooper, Smith and senior hurler AJ Bailey make up the core of Mount Pulaski's pitching staff, with the three accounting for the most innings for the Hilltoppers.

Bailey is 5-0 with a 0.90 ERA. While he has had control issues at times, he is Mount Pulaski's hardest thrower.

Smith is right behind Cooper in total innings and is 4-1 with a 2.87 ERA.

The long run

Washko believes with the deep pitching staff he possesses, along with one of the best defenses in the state, the Hilltoppers have the pieces to make a deep postseason run.

With the tough schedule Mount Pulaski has played this season, including games against St. Joseph-Ogden, New Berlin, Warrensburg-Latham and Monticello, Washko said he believes his team is prepared.

"When you are challenged, you learn a little bit about yourself," he said. "Games against good competition give you that postseason feel. We want to be playing our best baseball, and hopefully that means a deep run."

