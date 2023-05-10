If a foe fails to score, you can't lose. Mt. Pulaski proved that in blanking Havana 10-0 on May 10 in Illinois baseball action.

In recent action on May 6, Havana faced off against Cuba North Fulton and Mt Pulaski took on Fisher on May 4 at Fisher High School.

