Mt. Pulaski's defense served a delicious donut while discarding Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 15-0 on April 11 in Illinois baseball action.
In recent action on April 7, Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop faced off against Bethany Okaw Valley and Mt Pulaski took on Delavan on April 6 at Delavan High School.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.