Mt. Zion swapped jabs before dispatching Teutopolis 2-1 in an Illinois high school baseball matchup on April 20.
Recently on April 14, Mt Zion squared off with Chatham Glenwood in a baseball game.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.