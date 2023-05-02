The force was strong for Mt. Zion as it pierced Tolono Unity during Tuesday's 9-4 thumping in an Illinois high school baseball matchup on May 2.

In recent action on April 28, Tolono Unity faced off against Champaign Central and Mt Zion took on Pleasant Plains on April 26 at Mt Zion High School.

