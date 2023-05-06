It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Charleston wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 6-5 over Mt. Zion for an Illinois high school baseball victory on May 6.

In recent action on May 2, Mt Zion faced off against Tolono Unity and Charleston took on St Joseph-Ogden on April 27 at Charleston High School.

