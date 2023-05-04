It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Jacksonville Routt Catholic wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 7-6 over Pleasant Plains in Illinois high school baseball on May 4.
In recent action on April 29, Pleasant Plains faced off against Teutopolis and Jacksonville Routt Catholic took on Griggsville-Perry on April 27 at Griggsville-Perry High School.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.