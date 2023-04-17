Fan stress was at an all-time high as Maroa-Forsyth did just enough to beat Monticello 4-3 during this Illinois baseball game.

In recent action on April 13, Monticello faced off against Tolono Unity and Maroa-Forsyth took on Decatur St Teresa on April 12 at Decatur Saint Teresa High School.

