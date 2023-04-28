A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Williamsville nabbed it to nudge past Deer Creek-Mackinaw 6-5 in an Illinois high school baseball matchup.

In recent action on April 21, Deer Creek-Mackinaw faced off against Fisher and Williamsville took on Monticello on April 15 at Monticello High School.

