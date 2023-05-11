Sure, Da Vinci could've painted Mona Lisa's smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Canton's performance in a 14-9 destruction of Deer Creek-Mackinaw in an Illinois high school baseball matchup.
In recent action on May 1, Deer Creek-Mackinaw faced off against Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and Canton took on Peoria Richwoods on May 5 at Canton High School.
