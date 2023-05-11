Downs Tri-Valley had its hands full but finally brushed off Mahomet-Seymour 9-6 on May 11 in Illinois baseball.

In recent action on May 6, Mahomet-Seymour faced off against Mattoon and Downs Tri-Valley took on Maroa-Forsyth on May 3 at Downs Tri-Valley High School.

