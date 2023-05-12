In recent action on May 6, Teutopolis faced off against Chatham Glenwood and Williamsville took on Taylorville on May 3 at Taylorville High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.