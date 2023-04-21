Villa Grove ignored the "slow and steady wins the race" mantra, overpowering Farmer City Blue Ridge 13-3 in an Illinois high school baseball matchup on April 21.
In recent action on April 11, Farmer City Blue Ridge faced off against Arthur Christian and Villa Grove took on Decatur Lutheran on April 14 at Decatur Lutheran.
