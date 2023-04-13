Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. Nokomis did exactly that with an 18-4 win against Springfield Lutheran in Illinois high school baseball on April 13.

In recent action on April 8, Springfield Lutheran faced off against Decatur Lutheran and Nokomis took on Edinburg on April 3 at Edinburg High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.