Nokomis left no doubt on Wednesday, controlling Raymond Lincolnwood from start to finish for a 10-5 victory during this Illinois baseball game.

In recent action on April 21, Raymond Lincolnwood faced off against Greenfield-Northwestern Coop and Nokomis took on Springfield Lutheran on April 13 at Springfield Lutheran High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.