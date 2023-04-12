Wrought-iron pitching was the order of the day when Normal University stopped Rochester to the tune of a 7-0 shutout on April 12 in Illinois baseball.

In recent action on March 29, Rochester faced off against Decatur MacArthur and Normal University took on Chatham Glenwood on April 6 at Normal University High School.

