Normal University edged Pleasant Plains 10-9 in a close encounter of the athletic kind for an Illinois high school baseball victory on May 8.
In recent action on May 4, Pleasant Plains faced off against Jacksonville Routt Catholic and Normal University took on Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin on May 3 at Normal University High School.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.