Milford surfed the tension to ride to a 4-2 win over Georgetown-Ridge Farm for an Illinois high school baseball victory on April 3.

In recent action on March 29, Georgetown-Ridge Farm faced off against Villa Grove and Milford took on Paxton-Buckley-Loda on March 27 at Milford High School.

