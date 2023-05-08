O'Fallon had its hands full but finally brushed off Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 5-1 in Illinois high school baseball on May 8.
In recent action on May 3, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin faced off against Normal University.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.