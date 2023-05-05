A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Pana nabbed it to nudge past Neoga 8-6 at Neoga High on May 5 in Illinois baseball action.

In recent action on April 25, Neoga faced off against Arcola and Pana took on Gillespie on April 28 at Pana High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.