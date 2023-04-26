A tight-knit tilt turned in Pawnee's direction just enough to squeeze past Greenfield-Northwestern Coop 5-4 during this Illinois baseball game.

In recent action on April 21, Greenfield-Northwestern Coop faced off against Raymond Lincolnwood and Pawnee took on Edinburg on April 19 at Edinburg High School.

