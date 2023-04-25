Pawnee corralled Edinburg's offense and never let go to fuel a 12-0 victory at Edinburg High on April 25 in Illinois baseball action.

In recent action on April 21, Edinburg faced off against Pleasant Plains and Pawnee took on Edinburg on April 19 at Edinburg High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.