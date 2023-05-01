Paxton-Buckley-Loda collected a solid win over Rantoul in a 10-7 verdict on May 1 in Illinois baseball action.
In recent action on April 26, Rantoul faced off against Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and Paxton-Buckley-Loda took on Champaign St. Thomas More on April 27 at Champaign St. Thomas More High School.
