Peoria Richwoods trucked Canton on the road to an 8-5 victory at Canton High on May 5 in Illinois baseball action.
Recently on May 1, Canton squared off with Pekin in a baseball game.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.