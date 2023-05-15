Petersburg PORTA showed top form to dominate Athens during a 10-1 victory in an Illinois high school baseball matchup on May 15.

In recent action on May 11, Petersburg PORTA faced off against Nokomis and Athens took on Buffalo Tri-City on May 11 at Athens High School.

