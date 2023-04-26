Pleasant Plains showed its poise to outlast a game Mt. Zion squad for a 7-6 victory at Mt. Zion High on April 26 in Illinois baseball action.

In recent action on April 22, Mt Zion faced off against Mattoon and Pleasant Plains took on Edinburg on April 21 at Edinburg High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.