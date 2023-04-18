Pleasant Plains could finally catch its breath after a close call against Athens in a 4-2 victory in an Illinois high school baseball matchup.

In recent action on April 13, Athens faced off against Riverton and Pleasant Plains took on Maroa-Forsyth on April 11 at Pleasant Plains High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.