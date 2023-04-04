Pleasant Plains fans held their breath in an uneasy 5-3 victory over Stanford Olympia for an Illinois high school baseball victory on April 4.
Recently on March 30, Stanford Olympia squared off with Tolono Unity in a baseball game.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.