Pleasant Plains dismissed Springfield Southeast by a 11-4 count during this Illinois baseball game.
In recent action on April 6, Springfield Southeast faced off against Springfield Lanphier and Pleasant Plains took on St Joseph-Ogden on April 5 at St Joseph-Ogden High School.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.