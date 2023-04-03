A stalwart pitching performance refused to yield as Pontiac shutout Champaign St. Thomas More 3-0 in Illinois high school baseball on April 3.
Recently on March 30, Champaign St. Thomas More squared off with St Joseph-Ogden in a baseball game.
