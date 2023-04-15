Pontiac topped Maroa-Forsyth 5-4 in a tough tilt at Maroa-Forsyth High on April 15 in Illinois baseball action.
In recent action on April 11, Maroa-Forsyth faced off against Pleasant Plains and Pontiac took on Rantoul on April 10 at Rantoul Township High School.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.