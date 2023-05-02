Decatur Lutheran had no answers as Arthur Christian compiled a 15-1 victory for an Illinois high school baseball victory on May 2.
In recent action on April 28, Decatur Lutheran faced off against Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop and Arthur Christian took on Paris on April 25 at Paris High School.
