Bloomington Central Catholic played the role of Thor, dropping its hammer on Champaign St. Thomas More during a 11-1 beating in an Illinois high school baseball matchup on April 13.
In recent action on April 3, Champaign St. Thomas More faced off against Pontiac and Bloomington Central Catholic took on St Joseph-Ogden on April 3 at Bloomington Central Catholic High School.
