Chatham Glenwood collected a solid win over Mt. Zion in a 9-5 verdict in an Illinois high school baseball matchup on April 14.
In recent action on April 10, Mt Zion faced off against Decatur St Teresa and Chatham Glenwood took on Normal University on April 6 at Normal University High School.
