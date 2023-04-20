Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. Jacksonville Routt Catholic did exactly that with a 22-1 win against Pleasant Hill on April 20 in Illinois baseball.

In recent action on April 15, Jacksonville Routt Catholic faced off against Rochester.

