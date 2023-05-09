Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin earned its community's accolades after a 17-1 win over Springfield Lanphier at Springfield Lanphier High on May 9 in Illinois baseball action.

In recent action on May 3, Springfield Lanphier faced off against Jacksonville and Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin took on Normal University on May 3 at Normal University High School.

