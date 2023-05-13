The force was strong for Rantoul as it pierced Decatur MacArthur during Saturday's 12-2 thumping in an Illinois high school baseball matchup.

In recent action on May 9, Decatur MacArthur faced off against Normal University and Rantoul took on Monticello on May 4 at Rantoul Township High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.