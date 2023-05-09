It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Raymond Lincolnwood had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Springfield Lutheran 7-6 on May 9 in Illinois baseball.

In recent action on May 4, Springfield Lutheran faced off against Dixon and Raymond Lincolnwood took on Buffalo Tri-City on May 4 at Raymond Lincolnwood High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.