The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Raymond Lincolnwood didn't mind, dispatching Pawnee 4-3 in Illinois high school baseball action on April 11.

In recent action on March 29, Pawnee faced off against Carlinville and Raymond Lincolnwood took on Gillespie on April 6 at Raymond Lincolnwood High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.