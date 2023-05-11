Raymond Lincolnwood rolled past Springfield Lutheran for a comfortable 16-4 victory in an Illinois high school baseball matchup on May 11.
In recent action on May 6, Springfield Lutheran faced off against Rock Falls and Raymond Lincolnwood took on Buffalo Tri-City on May 4 at Raymond Lincolnwood High School.
