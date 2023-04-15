Raymond Lincolnwood played the role of Thor, dropping its hammer on Hillsboro during a 13-3 beating in Illinois high school baseball on April 15.

In recent action on April 11, Hillsboro faced off against Virden North Mac and Raymond Lincolnwood took on Vandalia on April 10 at Vandalia High School.

