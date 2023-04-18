Rochester didn't bring a magic wand, just a dominating bond that eliminated Springfield Lanphier's attack in a virtuoso 15-0 performance in an Illinois high school baseball matchup on April 18.

In recent action on April 12, Springfield Lanphier faced off against Decatur Eisenhower and Rochester took on Normal University on April 12 at Rochester High School.

