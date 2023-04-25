Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. Rochester did exactly that with an 18-3 win against Decatur Eisenhower in an Illinois high school baseball matchup.

In recent action on April 20, Decatur Eisenhower faced off against Warrensburg-Latham and Rochester took on Springfield Lanphier on April 19 at Springfield Lanphier High School.

