Rochester gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Springfield Lanphier 17-1 in an Illinois high school baseball matchup.
In recent action on April 12, Springfield Lanphier faced off against Decatur Eisenhower and Rochester took on Jacksonville Routt Catholic on April 15 at Jacksonville Routt Catholic High School.
