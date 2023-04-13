No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Champaign Central followed in snuffing Danville's offense 16-0 in an Illinois high school baseball matchup on April 13.

In recent action on April 6, Danville faced off against Normal West and Champaign Central took on Normal West on April 8 at Normal West High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.