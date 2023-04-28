Gillespie sent Pana home scoreless via a dominating defense in a 11-0 decision in an Illinois high school baseball matchup on April 28.

In recent action on April 24, Pana faced off against Vandalia and Gillespie took on Bunker Hill on April 24 at Bunker Hill High School.

