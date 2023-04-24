Shelbyville's version of rock-solid pitching completely stymied Decatur St. Teresa 2-0 in an Illinois high school baseball matchup.
In recent action on April 19, Decatur St Teresa faced off against Warrensburg-Latham and Shelbyville took on Tuscola on April 19 at Tuscola High School.
