It would have taken a herculean effort for Chicago Whitney Young to claim this one, and Springfield wouldn't allow that in a 16-6 decision in Illinois high school baseball action on April 6.

In recent action on March 29, Springfield faced off against Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.