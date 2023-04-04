Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin nipped Jacksonville 5-4 for an Illinois high school baseball victory on April 4.

In recent action on March 29, Jacksonville faced off against Chatham Glenwood and Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin took on Springfield on March 29 at Springfield High School.

