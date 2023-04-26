A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin defeated Springfield Southeast 2-1 in Illinois high school baseball on April 26.
In recent action on April 21, Springfield Southeast faced off against Mt Pulaski and Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin took on Bloomington on April 13 at Bloomington High School.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.